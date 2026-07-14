SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau, 28-year-old Michael-Anthony Leones Espino was last seen on the 14200 block of Southwest 161st Court at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Espino was located on July 13 in the area of Southwest 162 Avenue and Southwest 138 Terrace, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives have determined that it was an apparent suicide.

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