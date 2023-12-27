SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two-year-old Ava Gantt, and her father, Dante Torres, were found safely on Wednesday morning after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the young one.

Just before 11 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department stated in an email that Gantt and Torres have been safely recovered.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department officials, Torres made suicidal threats, though not to to harm his child.

No arrested have been made as making suicidal threats is not a criminal offense.

