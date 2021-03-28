Missing 17-year-old who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Sachin Konar was last seen along the 1100 block of Biscayne Boulevard at around 4:10 p.m., Sunday.

We have located 17 year old Sachin Konar in good health and he will be reunited with his family and loved ones. Thank You all. https://t.co/ZbanvF3Uxe — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 29, 2021

Just after 9:20 a.m., Monday, authorities said Konar was found in good health and will be reunited with his family.

