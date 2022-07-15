MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is thanking the public for their help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Zahrya Teart had been last seen in the Model City area at 12:50 a.m., Friday.

Teart is said to have been safely recovered.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top, dark jeans and gray/white sneakers.

Teart stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown eyes and black long plaits.

Anyone with information on Teart’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective G. Polanco or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.