MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old boy who went missing in Miami Beach has been found.

Miami Beach Police said Aaron Bonilla was last seen by his mother at their home at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said he was found Wednesday evening and is in good health.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.