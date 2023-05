MIAMI (WSVN) - A missing 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing has been found safe and reunited with her family.

Officials with the Miami Police Department announced Isabella V. Zea’s return, Monday afternoon.

Zea had been missing since Sunday and had last been seen in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

