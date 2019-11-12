Miramar Police searching for suspected armed robber who fled police chase

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are searching for at least one suspect who eluded authorities after a police chase connected to an alleged armed robbery.

An active perimeter has been set up after a carjacking led to a police chase, Tuesday, at around 4:30 p.m.

A BOLO was issued for a vehicle that resembled one involved in several recent robberies in the Pembroke Pines area.

Miramar Police officers spotted the vehicle and were doing a routine traffic stop when the vehicle fled.

The pursuit ended in North Miami Beach, near 163rd Street and Northeast Seventh Avenue.

The driver bailed from the vehicle and fled into the surrounding area.

7SkyForce showed armed officers on the scene and apparent damage to the vehicle.

Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter also followed the chase to its end in North Miami Beach.

The car struck at least one vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway during the chase.

Police are looking for at least one suspect who is believed to be between Northeast Ninth Avenue and Seventh Avenue between 162nd Street on the south and 167th Street on the north.

