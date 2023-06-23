MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miramar police officer was arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage victim for several weeks.

The incident came to light on April 13, after the victim had a mental health crisis following a pregnancy scare.

The victim disclosed to Miami Gardens Police and Fort Lauderdale officers that she had been involved in a consensual sexual relationship with a 28-year-old male identified as Jose Robell Hernandez.

Hernandez faced a judge Friday and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

It is believed Hernandez first made contact with the 17-year-old girl on a dating app in March and later met at a hotel where they engaged in sexual activities.

The victim explained that after the encounter Hernandez decreased communication and that she tried talking to him afterward but “it was not the same.”

During that time period, she told him she was pregnant because she missed her menstrual cycle.

“I don’t have fertile sperm because I’m in shots. It’s not even possible for me to get you pregnant. It’s way too soon,” Hernandez allegedly told the victim via text.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss’ released a statement that read in part: “As a department, we take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. Any violation of these standards is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Hernandez has been relieved of his duties without pay.

