MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Tensions are rising between Miramar city officials and Miami-Dade County as plans for a new incinerator near the city border continue to progress.

The dispute, which has been building for several months, may reach a critical point as early as next month.

The controversy stems from the need to replace Miami-Dade County’s previous waste-to-energy facility, which was destroyed in a fire in 2023. Since then, county officials have been debating potential locations for a new incinerator. One of the top three sites under consideration is the old Opa-locka West Airport, now out of service and located less than a mile from Miramar’s western border.

Residents of the area have expressed strong opposition to the proposed location, fearing the environmental and health impacts of having a massive incinerator so close to their community. Concerns have been voiced at multiple public meetings, with the community fearing that a final decision could be made as early as next month.

At a recent Miramar commission meeting, Mayor Wayne Messam openly criticized the proposal, questioning the assurances provided by the county regarding the facility’s safety.

“It is incomprehensible to think that a facility on a large industrial site that will burn over 4,000 tons of trash per day will not have one ounce of smell, will not emit anything that is harmful to our health,” Messam stated. “It’s just wrong and we’re not fools to believe this.”

City Attorney Michael Goldstein also weighed in, warning that the proposed incinerator could lead to a lengthy and costly legal battle.

“Nothing will ever come of it except a solid decade of litigation and tens of millions of dollars in legal fees for the county,” Goldstein remarked, adding that if the county proceeds with the location near Miramar, he intends to tie the matter up in court for years.

Meanwhile, 7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade County mayor’s office for comment, but no response has been received as of yet.

