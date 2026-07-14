NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar man has been arrested on a warrant accusing him of traveling to meet a minor and engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a teenage girl from a foster care facility, authorities said.

Jamie Zane Goldbourne, 25, was taken into custody Monday in Miami, according to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau, which said the case originated with the Pembroke Pines Police Department, first investigating the allegations.

Investigators said the victim met Goldbourne in November 2025 through mutual friends and began texting him.

On Nov. 12, 2025, she asked him to hang out, and he picked her up from her residence at Children’s Harbor, a foster care facility in Pembroke Pines, according to the affidavit.

Goldbourne then drove her to his apartment in Miami, where deputies say he sexually assaulted her before returning her home.

The girl reported the assault to Pembroke Pines police on Nov. 18, 2025, and gave a sworn statement a week later detailing the alleged assault, according to the affidavit.

That same day, a staff member at Children’s Harbor reported that Goldbourne was communicating with another minor girl at the facility and was planning to visit her there, the affidavit states.

When Goldbourne arrived at the facility, investigators interviewed him. According to the affidavit, Goldbourne made incriminating statements after being read his Miranda rights.

Because the assault was determined to have occurred in Miami-Dade County, the case was turned over to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau for further investigation.

Goldbourne’s arrest warrant was issued May 11. He is being held on a total bond of $125,000 and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

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