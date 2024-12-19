FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Millions of passengers are expected to board planes nationwide to spend the holidays with their family and friends.

As the holiday travel begins picking back up, travelers flying out this week feel like they are beating the rush.

“It’s not too crowded like normally I’m sure around Christmas time and Hanukkah, it’s gonna get crowded, but not so bad today,” said Imani, a traveler who was headed to Jamaica.

At Miami International Airport, American Airlines said they expect a million passengers to fly on their airline in the next 10 days.

“This is really the peak time of the year for us at American Airlines in Miami,” said American Airlines spokesperson Juan Carlos Liscano.

Overall, the airline expects nearly 13 million people to fly on American during that same period.

As hundreds of flights take off and land in the Magic City, air traffic controllers said they are busy.

“It’s incredible! We’re celebrating what is going to be the largest schedule in Miami’s history for American Airlines. We’re going to hit 415 daily flights,” said Liscano.

A few miles north in Fort Lauderdale, a steady stream of passengers was seen making the TSA line as they headed to popular destination with thousands of others.

“Probably because it’s Christmas and it’s Jamaica,” said a female traveler.

Winter weather could be an issue for some this holiday season as winter arrives on Saturday and some parts of the country are already seeing snow.

As Christmas and Hannukah are both next week, experts say the sooner you travel, the easier it will be.

“Everything is smooth sailing. The employees are great and helpful, and everyone is chill for the holidays, I guess,” said KC Zellars.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.