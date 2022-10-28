MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant vessel washed up on shore in Miami Beach.

The vessel was found on 31st and Collins, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the vessel, which had the words “OK” spray painted on its side. The U.S. Coast Guard will do that once migrants are off vessels.

