SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Local police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sprang into action following reports of a migrant boat landing in Sunny Isles Beach.

The situation unfolded near 100 Poinciana Drive just before 2 a.m., with initial reports indicating a capsized boat and multiple individuals in distress.

Live video footage showed a helicopter overhead as it possibly searched for more migrants in the water. Authorities appeared to focus on a white boat that washed up on the shore.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) confirmed 12 people on-site, with three reported patients. One individual is currently being transported to a local trauma center for urgent medical attention.

Officials assure that updates will follow as more information becomes available.

