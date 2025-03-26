MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of middle school students took part in a special field trip.

Nativity Catholic School seventh grades visited the museum at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens to learn about the Tuskegee Airmen and aerospace careers.

7News anchor Joe Roetz’s daughter, Ella, was among the group of teens who participated.

“We did a practice simulation, and we got to see what it’s like to fly a plane and practice with it,” said student Ella Roetz.

“I liked the wall of important people in the history of the Tuskegee Airmen. That was pretty cool,” said student James Hackworth.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American aviators who fought in World War Two.

Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day is Thursday and this year, it’ll be the first time it will be officially recognized in Florida after a unanimous vote in the state legislature last year.

