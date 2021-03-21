Mid-beach outage after reported fire leaves thousands without power

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A power outage in Miami Beach’s Mid-Beach section has left several buildings and thousands of people in the dark.

Florida Power and Light officials said they are aware of a fire that started at their Indian Creek Substation, at around 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to what they described as a hazardous situation in the area of 54th Street and Collins Avenue.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer captured several buildings in the area without power. They said they expect to get power back in the overnight hours.

FPL officials said they are working closely with local police and fire rescue officials and are committed to restoring power safely and as quickly as possible.

At around 10:45 p.m., officials said, about 4,000 customers were without electricity.

