MIAMI (WSVN) - A Michigan man is facing felony charges after Miami police say he sold a stolen $116,000 luxury watch to a local jewelry store using false documentation.

According to the affidavit, the case began Sept. 30, 2024, when a victim in California messaged an Instagram account for “Gallery Watch Spot,” offering to sell a gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak wristwatch for $116,000.

The account’s representative, later identified by investigators as Nono Kwette Vandester Forma, agreed to buy the watch but asked the victim to ship it first so its authenticity could be verified.

The victim shipped the watch to an address in Tonawanda, New York. The account confirmed receipt of the watch the next day, then cut off communication, the affidavit states.

The victim reported the watch stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department on Oct. 4, 2024.

Investigators wrote in the affidavit that the victim later located the watch at G Luxe Jewelers in Miami.

Store owner provided records showing that on Oct. 7, 2024, Vandester Forma sold the watch to the store, signing and providing a thumbprint on a secondhand dealer’s property form.

In exchange, Vandester Forma received two Rolex watches, a GMT-Master II and a Date-Just, along with $30,500 in cash, according to the affidavit.

A fingerprint on the sales form was matched to Vandester Forma, leading investigators to seek the arrest warrant.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, and the warrant calls for full extradition if Vandester Forma is found anywhere in Florida.

He is charged with dealing in stolen property, pawnbroker fraud and organized scheme to defraud, all felonies. Bond was set at $30,000.

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