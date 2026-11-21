SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies said that 31-year-old Michelle A. Monserrat was last seen in the 9300 block of Southwest 152nd Street on Friday.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Monserrat has brown eyes and black hair, weighs 180 pounds and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Detectives said Monserrat suffers from schizophrenia and anxiety disorder.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy O. Tellez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3252 (Desk), email u304578@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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