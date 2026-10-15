NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies said they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting.

After a months-long search by detectives, 21-year-old Michael Lamont Person was arrested on Wednesday.

He appeared in bond court on Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge and was denied bond.

According to detectives, Person was riding a scooter with a child near Northwest 75th Street and 22nd Court back in August when he crashed into another rider.

Person and the other rider got into an argument, which escalated when Person pulled out a gun and opened fire at the other man as he was running away.

Person and the child got back onto the scooter and fled westbound.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, according to Miami Fire Rescue units.

On Wednesday, detectives found Person and took him into custody.

It remains unclear what led Person to open fire against the victim.

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