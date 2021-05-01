Michael Hernandez, convicted in classmate’s murder at 14, dies in prison

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Michael Hernandez, a man who was convicted for killing one of his classmates when they were in middle school, has died in prison, according to the Florida Department of Corrections

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for the 2004 murder, died on Thursday. He was 31 years old.

In 2004, authorities said, Hernandez lured his friend, Jaime Gough, into a bathroom stall at Southwood Middle School in Palmetto Bay and stabbed him more than 40 times. They were both 14 years old at the time.

Hernandez was also convicted for attempted murder for trying to kill another classmate who is now a Miami-Dade Police detective.

