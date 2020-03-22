Miccosukee Resort closes for 1st time since opening amid coronavirus pandemic

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miccosukee Resort & Gaming has closed for the first time since it opened in 1999 as a measure to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Sunday, a spokesperson for the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida said the closure went into effect at 6 p.m.

Officials said they are aware of the financial effects this will have on employees at the casino. The statement reads, “While not considered an essential business establishment in the eyes of the government, we considered the finances of our staff as essential and wanted to keep our doors open for as long as we were able alongside the remaining businesses permitted by the counties.”

Officials said the health of the tribe has been their top priority since COVID-19 cases were first reported in the country. The statement reads in part, “At the start of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic we implemented even more stringent safety standards than already required by all our employees; simultaneously asking all employees having any symptoms to remain at home.”

Officials also said there are no reported cases of COVID-19 within their community as of Sunday.

The statement reads in part, “We can’t wait to be back serving both the South Florida community of customers and our incredible employees.”

