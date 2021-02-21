Miccosukee Police officer killed in I-75 crash in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Miccosukee Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after a cruiser crash in Collier County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Miccosukee Police Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez was killed while heading west along Interstate 75, at around 1:20 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a rear tire blew out near Mile Marker 51, causing Dominguez to lose control of his cruiser. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest on a median.

Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

#RIP Officer Dominguez & thank you for your service! Sending our deepest condolences to the Miccosukee Police Department for their loss! EOW: 2/21/21 🙏🏼⚫️🔵⚫️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/2DWph662CF — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) February 21, 2021

Miccosukee Police released a statement that reads in part, “Officer Horacio Sebastian Dominguez was a dedicated military veteran, marine and soldier, who served his country honorably and recently retired as a staff sergeant with the Army National Guard. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.”

