MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash along Interstate 95 in Miami put a driver in a dangerous spot.

According to investigators, the collision happened on the southbound lanes near Northwest 62nd Street, just north of the State Road 112 exit, Thursday afternoon.

A Mazda Miata was traveling south on the highway when it ended up partial wedged under a fuel tanker.

Firefighters arrived to check for gas spill, but there didn’t appear to be a leak.

The crash led to several lane closures, but the highway has since reopened to traffic.

As of late Thursday night, it remains unclear whether or not the driver of the Miata suffered any injuries.

