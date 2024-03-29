MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport has partially reactivated its Concourse D Skytrain service, which has been out of operation for six months due to necessary structural repairs.

On Friday, three of the Skytrain’s four stations resumed service, enabling smoother transitions for travelers going through the concourse.

The Skytrain stopped its operations in September after inspections revealed cracks under the track. Repair crews have since made enough progress to resume trips for most of the mile-long track.

“I am thrilled that most of our Concourse D Skytrain will soon be operational again,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, who oversees MIA, in a news release. “Our unwavering commitment to passenger and employee safety prompted the temporary suspension of Skytrain services last September. With the impending reopening, travelers can expect seamless access to most Concourse D gates in just minutes.”

The repairs have reactivated stations 2, 3 and 4, covering gates D20 to D60. Station 1 will rejoin the network by the summer, costing a total of $4.2 million.

Since the closure of the Skytrain, American Airlines and MIA have offered golf-cart shuttles and bus rides for passengers who needed to maneuver through the airport.

This Skytrain restoration comes amidst a broader airport modernization effort, with Miami-Dade County pouring a monumental $7 billion into capital improvements and $1.7 billion into maintenance upgrades.

The Modernization in Action Plan is set to revamp all 616 of MIA’s elevators, escalators, and walkways, among other critical infrastructure updates. Already, strides have been made, with a focus on enhancing passenger boarding bridges and modernizing public restrooms.

Last month saw the launch of the “I AM MIA” campaign, an initiative toward enhancing customer service. This initiative deploys Lightning Crew teams throughout the terminal, tasked with quickly addressing maintenance needs and assisting passengers, further cementing MIA’s commitment to a premier travel experience.

As America’s primary gateway for international freight and a major hub for international passengers, particularly to Latin America and the Caribbean, MIA’s upgrades are vital to its continued role in supporting the economic vitality of Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida.

With an annual contribution of $31.9 billion in business revenue and attracting around 60% of Florida’s international visitors, the airport’s modernization efforts are crucial for sustaining its economic impact and improving the overall passenger experience.

As MIA gears up for a future of growth and enhanced service, the partial return of the Skytrain is a welcome development for travelers and a sign of more improvements to come.

