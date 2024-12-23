MIAMI (WSVN) - A lot of children will have a happy holiday thanks to a South Florida woman who is spreading cheer, one toy at a time.

Melissa Maycock hosted her annual toy drive in her Miami neighborhood on Sunday.

Maycock buys gifts year-round in order to give them away to the children in her neighborhood.

She said the reason behind the drive is simple.

“Because I love giving back, I love to put a smile on a child’s face. It’s priceless,” she said.

This is the fourth year Maycock gives away toys for children of all ages.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.