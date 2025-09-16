MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami is celebrating the iconic Freedom Tower landmark as it is set to reopen Tuesday to commemorate its 100th anniversary.

Known as The Ellis Island of the South, the Freedom Tower was once a refugee point for 600 thousand Cubans fleeing communism.

Completed in 1925, and once the tallest building in the south, it closed to undergo a $25 million dollar renovation in 2023.

It stands now as a beacon of hope, history, and cultural identity

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the tower in downtown Miami Tuesday morning.

