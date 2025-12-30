MIAMI (WSVN) - As New Year’s fast approaches in South Florida, an iconic part of South Florida history, Mr. Neon’s Big Orange, was tested for its big New Year’s moment.

The Big Orange went for a test run, rising up the InterContinental Hotel ahead of its New Year’s ball drop, Wednesday night.

The annual South Florida tradition was inspired by the big ball drop in New York’s Times Square.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Big Orange celebration.

Steve Carpenter, the creator of the Big Orange who goes by Mr. Neon, said he’s blown away by how popular his creation has become over the years.

“What’s crazy is that people come here from all over the world and they’ve been here for 10 and 15 and 20 different times, you know, of their life, and it’s amazing that they come just to see the orange,” said Carpenter.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to view the event in downtown Miami at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.