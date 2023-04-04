COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Things might come to halt at a construction site for a luxury high-rise after a Tequesta burial ground with artifacts that could date back thousands of years was found at the location.

The remains, found on a site for a major Brickell Avenue development, are not unlike that of the Miami Circle, found many years ago.

The question now is how to move forward.

The meeting inside city hall was so packed Tuesday, some attendees had to sit under a tent, but still in the Miami heat, it’s worth it to voice strong feelings on thousand-year-old artifacts found at a Brickell site of a planned for major development.

“The history of this place should be preserved, the ancestors left in place,” said Lynn Parsons, who supports the preservation of the site.

Sheridan Murphy was also there to support preservation of the site. “At what point does this society respect indigenous cemeteries?” he said.

Archeological teams discovered what experts call prehistoric, indigenous artifacts, said to be thousands of years old at the site of 444 Brickell Ave. It’s where luxury condo towers and other projects are slated for construction.

Now, Miami’s Historic preservation Office, is listening to public comment, and what happens next hangs in the balance.

“I hope that you allow this project to go forward in the way that it’s already been approved to go forward,” said Jay Parker, who supports the Related Group development. “I hope that you will not impose undo financial hardship to an organization that is followed every protocol every step and has unfortunately now been faced with what we all understand to be a very difficult emotional setback.”

Some preservationists said this historic find shouldn’t be where building continues, no matter how important or lucrative the project.

“It used to be legal to own people,” said a man during the meeting. “Slavery used to be legal, but it didn’t make it very right. This isn’t the America that I wanna live in as far as where money can come up and just dig up graves and desecrate and dehumanizes. I’m native too.”

“I don’t think anybody would appreciate if somebody went to Arlington Cemetery and just started digging up and build a high-rise on there,” said a woman.

The city could call for a designation review, and that could stop building altogether until more is learned.

