Miami’s Design District shops board up for possible post-Election Day protests

MIAMI (WSVN) - Stores and businesses are preparing for a possible damaging election aftermath, and in Miami’s Design District, retailers aren’t taking any chances.

Some of these businesses boarded up their windows Monday night.

“It’s shocking,” said Miami resident Kevin O’Bryant.

The boarding of high-end stores like Givenchy, Celine and others is all about protection, should it be needed.

“When I saw them doing it for the first time tonight, I wondered if there was a hurricane coming. That’s what I know the plywood on the windows is for,” O’Bryant said.

A possible storm of a different kind is what’s feared here, one of politically-motivated unrest during an especially polarizing, hyper-charged time, as America awaits the 2020 election.

“It’s really mind-blowing on how we have gotten to a point where we have to take all these measurements and do all this because we really don’t know what’s going to happen with the turnout of people,” said Roberto Ruiz.

“We’re doing great so far,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

Colina said his police department is ready for anything, but at the moment, there’s nothing to worry about.

“We don’t have any information here that is telling us that something bad is going to happen,” he said.

It’s not just the Design District shops that are preparing for the just-in-case. Ross Dress for Less and Osh Kosk B’Gosh got some exterior reinforcements in Midtown.

It’s the same story for Sunglass Hut on Miami Beach’s Lincoln Road.

Back in the Design District, in some spots, the carpentry continued into the night hours before the big day.

Representatives for the Design District told 7News that despite the reinforcements, none of the shops are expected to be closed Tuesday. They expect them all to be open by 11 a.m.

