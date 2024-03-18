Miami law enforcement officials are calling the breakup with Spring Break a success.

Officials say there have been no shootings and no stampedes during the first three weeks of spring break.

The total number of felony arrests have dropped by 26 percent compared to last year.

Licensed plate readers have led to 144 criminal citations and over 1,100 traffic citations.

Police were out in full force to enforce the midnight to 6 a.m. city curfew.

Restaurants and bars south of 23rd Street closed as early as 6 p.m.

Revelers who were still out after midnight were fined or arrested.

