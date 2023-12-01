MIAMI (WSVN) - With November bidding farewell, the Magic City ushered in the holiday season with its much-anticipated Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Festival outside City Hall in the 305.

Families gathered for an enchanting evening filled with music performances, delectable food, and a spirited parade.

The festive atmosphere was heightened as Santa Claus himself made a special appearance, adding his magical touch to the celebration.

The event marked the official commencement of December, setting the stage for a month filled with joy and holiday cheer in Miami.

Residents and visitors alike reveled in the festivities, creating lasting memories as the city illuminated its holiday spirit.

