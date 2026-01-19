MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is celebrating the lasting legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parades and other events.

7News cameras captured a large crowd near Northwest 54th Street and 11th Avenue as Miami’s 49th Annual MLK Day Parade got underway, late Monday morning, on what would have been King’s 97th birthday.

Students from the North Miami Middle School Marching Band were among the many participants in the event.

Local officials were seen in attendance, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Law enforcement officials took part in this parade to honor and celebrate King and his legacy.

The parade in Miami went for about three miles and ended at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, located along Northwest 32nd Court, where an afternoon celebration with food, music, dancing and more activities is being held.

Parades across South Florida and the nation are paying tribute to King, who is remembered as a pioneer and leader who helped shaped America’s future. The slain civil rights leader opened the door to equality and to opportunity for millions of people in the U.S. With his peaceful protests and his strong, commanding voice, he made a difference in the lives of millions of people.

Local parades were also held north of the county line. Celebrations were held in several Broward cities, including Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miramar.

Spectators of all ages came together, as his dream continues to live on, not only in the people who march in the parade, but in the hundreds of thousands of people who take part and come along with their families throughout the community. Monday’s festivities are not only about honoring history, but also believing in the promise of what is possible when we people come together.

