Miami’s 1st public skate park opens under I-95 near downtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents of all ages in Miami are ready to roll at the city’s first public skate park.

Lot 11 Skate Park, located along the 300 block of Northwest Second Street under Interstate 95, opened Saturday morning.

The skate park extends across 45,000 square feet and fits 500 people.

City officials said they want it to become a premier action sports venue in the heart of the city, while encouraging physical activity for the community.

“A lot of kids really rely on skateboarding and things like that,” said Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. “They weren’t normally embraced by local government, so to see a multimillion-dollar skate park come under I-95 for these kids is amazing.”

Lot 11 is a collaboration between the Miami Parking Authority, the City of Miami and the Florida Department of Transportation.

