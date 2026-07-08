MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With just two matches left at Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup, local officials say the event has brought South Florida much success.

In the past month, fans from all over the world have spent money enjoying the beautiful game and the local events that have taken place in the area.

Experts predict the economic impact from the tournament will be felt long after the last goal.

“It’s already estimated that Miami would generate about $650 million just because of World Cup events that have occurred,” said an expert.

Miami Stadium at Miami Gardens has hosted five matches. With two left to go, Alina Hudak, the president and CEO of the Miami Host Committee, said their goals have been reached.

“Our goal was always to have something that was very inclusive and reflective of our community culturally. We gave the world, our community, our residents and soccer fans a really great opportunity to enjoy the World Cup and that continues for the next two weeks.”

The impact of worldwide fans will go far beyond restaurants and hotel rush, according to experts. Many wonder, however, if these visitors will be returning to the Magic City after the end of the competition.

“Just overall interest in visibility is going to lead to an increase real estate, on purchases, increase on opening businesses. And I think that even some existing businesses that were there have seen such benefits that there’s potential room for expansion,” said the expert.

On the ground, Jorge Leonard, a Miami native and soccer fan, said the increased tourism is great for the city.

“This is an exploding city. I see it every day. Just the amount of towers that are going up around me,” he said. ” I’m sure that people who are coming here from around the world have seen how much commotion there is, how much economic opportunity there is with all the people coming in. It’s a very international city.”

Local leaders are now focused on the future as the football excitement winds down.

“So we’re still being creative and we’re still looking ahead to the next two weeks and welcoming everybody with the passion that is Miami and the vibrancy that is Miami,” said Hudak.

The next matchup at Miami Stadium will take place on Saturday.

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