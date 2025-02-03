MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman hit the jackpot when she won $2 million from a $10 scratch-off game.

Virginia Alvarez, 69, claimed the $2 million top prize from the Florida Lottery’s 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, lottery officials announced Monday.

Alvarez opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $1,280,000.

She purchased the winning ticket at Government Discount, located at 3709 Northwest 7th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $10 scratch-off game offers more than $243.4 million in cash prizes, including multiple top prizes of $2 million.

