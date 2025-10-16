MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman whose case gained national attention after she became pregnant while in jail has been found guilty of killing her boyfriend, a jury decided Thursday.

“We the jury in Miami-Dade County Florida find the defendant, Daisy Link, as to count one second-degree murder guilty of second-degree murder,” said Judge Lody Jean.

The decision from the jury came after a weeks-long trial where Link took the stand to defend the shooting.

“He told me that he was going to lock me out of the house and that I was going to sleep outside when I began to walk toward him and I said, ‘No, you’re not. You’re going to leave.’ He said, ‘I don’t give a [expletive], I’m ready to die. You could kill me.’ And he began to run toward the house,” she said.

“And what did you do when you saw him running toward the house to lock you out?” asked prosecutor Alex Bergida.

“I took the shot,” said Links.

Link was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 2022 shooting that was captured on surveillance video, showing her holding a gun when the incident occurred, according to police.

During trial, prosecutors showed the video to the jury.

“That’s what happened. She was mad as [expletive]. [He] was never home, he’s on the road all the time, he’s off getting high, I was mad as [expletive.]” said Bergida.

But her lawyer, Ayuban Tomas, said the shooting was justified.

“He was going to break into her house. She did everything she could to stop him. He refused. So she fired the gun and it worked because once she fired the gun, he ran off to the alley,” said Tomas.

While the murder case was already serious, Link made headlines in 2023 after it was revealed she became pregnant behind bars through a bizarre scheme involving another inmate.

Investigators said Link and inmate Joan Depaz used a lapse in the jail’s security to pass semen through an air vent using saran wrap and string.

“Everybody says it to me, ‘This is like some Lifetime Movie Network,'” she told 7News in an exclusive interview.

Link later gave birth to a baby girl and told 7News in an interview that the child was “a miracle” and “a blessing.”

It was a pregnancy that Link told her mother through a phone call would lead to her freedom from jail.

“Daisy, how could you?” asked her mother over the phone.

“What do you mean? I’m gonna sue ’em and get out. Do you know how much I can sue them for? This was all planned. I can get out now,” she said over the phone.

The incident led to major security changes at Miami-Dade jails.

A juror told 7News following the guilty verdict that despite an initial juror holdout, everyone ultimately came to the same decision.

Link is expected back in court in November for her pre-sentencing hearing.

