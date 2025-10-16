MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman whose case gained national attention after she became pregnant while in jail has been found guilty of killing her boyfriend, a jury decided Thursday.

Daisy Link was convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a 2022 shooting that was captured on surveillance video, showing her holding a gun when the incident occurred, according to police.

While the murder case was already serious, Link made headlines in 2023 after it was revealed she became pregnant behind bars through a bizarre scheme involving another inmate.

Investigators said Link and inmate Joan Depaz used a lapse in the jail’s security to pass semen through an air vent using saran wrap and string.

Link later gave birth to a baby girl and told 7News in an interview that the child was “a miracle” and “a blessing.”

The incident led to major security changes at Miami-Dade jails.

Link, who had claimed she acted in self-defense in the fatal shooting, now faces sentencing following the jury’s guilty verdict.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.