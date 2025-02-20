MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim of a peeping Tom who had been terrorizing a Little Haiti neighborhood for months said her recent restraining order request was denied.

Sofia Galiano told 7News the legal move comes after she feared for her life following multiple encounters with the man.

“I am in fear of my life, so I’m gonna follow through to see if the court can protect me,” said Galiano.

However, her request for a permanent restraining order was denied because it did not meet the necessary criteria.

According to court documents, the lack of criteria included “not having been physically assaulted in any capacity or under imminent threat.”

“This is not a peeping Tom. This is a violent person,” said Galiano.

The alleged perpetrator, Mike Kevin Jacques, is accused of lurking around her home in the area of Northwest First Court and 74th Street, trespassing onto her property and peering into her window.

Jacques was arrested and charged with several charges.

“You’re charged with two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, as well as one charge of stalking,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Lody Jean.

The judge also ordered Jacques to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim as part of his bond terms last week.

The victim said she is relieved that he is behind bars but wants something more long-lasting.

“It gives me some relief, but that’s temporary. I need to file a restraining order,” said Galiano.

She said that despite her legal setback, she will continue pushing for him to remain behind bars and far away from where she lives.

“Until we understand that this person isn’t going to continue victimizing others, then I’m not going to be done, you know, putting energy into fighting this,” said Galiano.

She added that she has another court hearing on the temporary restraining order later this month and hopes to be successful.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.