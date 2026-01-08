MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a Miami woman who was identified by victims through a fight video and a Facebook profile known as “Juicy Booty.”

Dineshia Octavia Woods faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse, according to authorities.

According to the arrest report, Woods, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after detectives linked her to a large fight near Crestwood Park on Dec. 1, where multiple juveniles and adults were involved in a street brawl that stemmed from an earlier school dispute.

The arrest report states one victim told officers she and her sister went to the park after being challenged to fight, only to be attacked by approximately 20 to 30 females.

Investigators said video of the incident shows a heavy-set woman striking two victims with a metal baseball bat, causing injuries including a closed fracture of the top of the shoulder blade.

The victim later identified Woods as the alleged attacker, telling detectives she recognized her as the mother of another girl involved and provided Woods’ Facebook account, listed under the name “Dineshia Woods (Juicy Booty),” police said.

Detectives reported that the victim positively identified Woods in a photo lineup.

A second victim and an independent witness also told police they saw Woods strike the victims with a bat, the report states, though the second victim was unable to identify her in a lineup.

Woods was arrested near Northwest 12th Avenue and 29th Street. She later denied the allegations, telling detectives she was not present during the incident, according to police.

