MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was hospitalized after a rollover car crash collided with a Miami house on Saturday.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the rollover crash that hit the front of a home at 1957 Northwest 1st Street.

Upon arrival, crews found the female passenger trapped in the back seat of the smashed SUV.

A technical team cut her out of the vehicle, and she was taken to the Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center.

The driver denied treatment on the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of the wrecked house.

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