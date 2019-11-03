Miami woman hospitalized after car burst into flames following crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - One woman was transported to hospital after her car became engulfed in flames following a crash.

Firefighters responded to the scene near 6500 Northeast 4th Court, Sunday morning.

Officials said the woman lost control of her car and hit a tree.

The car then burst into flames.

The woman was able to exit the vehicle suffering minor injuries.

The identity and condition of the woman have not been released at this time.

