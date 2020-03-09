Miami woman fights back after being ambushed by attempted robber outside home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is speaking out days after she was ambushed by a man outside of her home in an attempt to rob her, but he said her attacker got more than he bargained for when she screamed for help.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Marta Orozco said she has a message for her assailant.

“You met the wrong person, OK? I’m from Nicaragua, and I’m not scared of nobody,” she said. “”Only God, I am scared of.”

The 56-year-old proved she’s a fighter when, she said, she was targeted Saturday morning.

Surveillance video shows the victim getting out of her dark colored SUV in front of her home after returning from a gas station down the street.

“I go straight to my house, and I’m looking for my keys, and I think he watched me,” she said.

While she was at her front door, Orozco said she could feel someone behind her. Luckily, her surveillance camera recorded the man walking up to the property while carrying a cellphone.

“He says, ‘Excuse me. You don’t know what address this is?’ [I said], ‘No, it’s not here,'” said Orozco.

But the victim said the man insisted.

“I said, ‘No, sir. No, it’s not here because that’s my house,'” she said.

What the surveillance camera did not show was what happened next. Orozco said the subject walked further down and peeked around the corner of her property.

“He does like this, and he comes back,” she said.

It was then that, Orozco said, the would-be robber made his move, zeroing in on her necklace.

“When I turned around, the guy was over here, and he takes my chain,” she said.

Once she felt his grip around his neck, Orozco said she fought back.

“He pushed me in the floor, and he starts to kick me,” she said. “He beat me, he hit me, he punched me.”

Orozco said her neighbors heard her screaming and tried to help.

Surveillance video shows the man suddenly jumping into the frame and running off, closely followed by a woman and two men.

Orozco said her takeaway from the frightening ordeal is the value of being a good neighbor.

“You’ve got to be good with your neighbor, because your neighbor is your family,” she said.

City of Miami Police said the attacker got away in a white Nissan parked on Northwest Second Avenue, near 30th Street.

Orozco is healing from scratches and bruises to her face, neck and back. She showed 7News cameras her busted upper lip.

She said she wasn’t going to let anyone try to take advantage of her.

“He made me mad because I come in here to work so hard, and I do everything right, and that’s not fair, somebody coming and tries to take your stuff,” she said. “I sweat for that [chain]. You want one like that? Go work hard like I do.”

If you have any information on this attempted robbery or the man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.