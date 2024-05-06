MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman crashed her car into another vehicle while pursuing a suspect who allegedly broke into her car and stole her belongings, according to Miami Police.

The incident occurred on Northwest Second Avenue and 22nd Lane, where officers responded to reports of a car accident that led to an altercation.

The victim of the theft, working nearby, was alerted about a potential break-in of her vehicle. When she found her car’s window was broken into and her belongings were missing, she spotted the suspect with her Nike drawstring backpack.

Once she followed the thief in her vehicle, police reported she was “so focused on him” that as she made a turn, she got into a collision with another car. After the crash, the victim attempted to retrieve her backpack and wallet from the suspect. Officers quickly arrived at the scene where the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petty theft after he admitted to possessing the stolen items but denied the theft.

