MIAMI (WSVN) - A victim of a peeping Tom is celebrating a legal win after a judge granted her a permanent injunction against the accused man.

Sofia Galiano said the judge’s order, along with a 500-feet stay-away order, protects her from the career criminal.

“The court is recognizing the severity of this issue, so they’re taking steps to protect me and the people in this community,” she said. “It’s the idea of what could’ve happened, and also to protect other people, because it’s not just about me. It’s about someone who has a repeated history of this behavior and who has no intentions of stopping.”

Mike Kevin Jacques is accused of lurking around Galiano’s home in the area of Northwest First Court and 74th Street.

Surveillance video shows Jacques trespassing onto her property and peeking into her windows.

Following various complaints and even a confrontation between Galiano and the suspect, Jacques was arrested in February.

“You’re charged with two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, as well as one count of stalking,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Lody Jean.

Last month, Galiano’s initial petition for a permanent restraining order was denied after a judge determined that her case had not met certain criteria, including not having been physically assaulted in any capacity or under imminent threat.

Two weeks later, Galiano got her win.

“It took me two and a half weeks to get the result that I wanted, which was this restraining order, so it’s just a process, but like I said, I wasn’t gonna stop until justice served,” she said.

Now, the victim said she could sleep a bit easier knowing that Jacques wouldn’t be near her anytime soon.

“It is a sigh of relief, and it does feel like a victory, but my case isn’t over and the fight isn’t over,” said Galiano.

She said she has since installed new security cameras and built a new security fence.

Jacques is expected back in court next week.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.