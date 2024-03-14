WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman is in the hospital after she was attacked by a pit bull while walking her Yorkie in a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach police said they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the attack at 2100 45th Street at around 5 p.m., Monday.

The first officer on the scene reportedly found Liliana Marbles, 35, clutching her severely injured Yorkie with bite wounds to both arms.

WPBP said the officer provided immediate aid to Marbles and secured her dog in the back of his patrol car.

Marbles told police that as she walked with her one-and-a-half year-old dog Pochita to a nearby 7-Eleven, a Pit bull charged towards them.

In an attempt to protect Pochita, Marbles was knocked to the ground and bitten. A bystander intervened, kicking the pit bull to halt the attack, and called 911.

According to police, the owner of the pit bull left the scene with her dog but was apprehended by police nearby.

The pit bull’s owner reportedly claimed her dog’s leash slipped from her hand, while Marbles alleged the leash was not attached to the dog’s collar during the attack.

Marbles was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where she underwent surgery for her injuries and remains hospitalized pending further treatment.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control impounded the pit bull for a 10-day quarantine as part of their investigation.

The victim has created a GoFundMe to cover her medical bills and lost wages because she is unable to work.

