OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested outside an Opa-locka elementary school after she refused to pull over during a traffic stop, fled from a deputy on a motorcycle and threatened to kill the deputy after being taken into custody, according to an arrest report.

Amber Nicole Collier, 32, was taken into custody outside Lake Stevens Elementary School on Northwest 183rd Street and 52nd Avenue, just before 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy working a Florida Department of Transportation speed enforcement detail clocked Collier driving 32 miles per hour in a 15 mph school zone.

When the deputy stepped into traffic to initiate a stop, Collier allegedly told the deputy through her open window that she was not going to pull over and continued moving her vehicle toward the officer.

Collier eventually stopped briefly, told the deputy she was dropping her kids off and then drove away.

The deputy mounted his marked sheriff’s motorcycle and pursued her westbound before catching up with her vehicle stopped in front of the school. The deputy pulled Collier from her vehicle and placed her under arrest.

While in handcuffs, the arrest report states, Collier yelled obscenities and told the deputy she was going to kill him when she got out of jail, in front of other deputies, parents dropping children off at school and school administrators.

Collier faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting an officer without violence and interference with an educational institution.

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