HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 54-year-old Miami woman faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a customer and the manager at a Taco Bell in Hialeah.

Christina Thompson’s rampage began when she demanded free food upon entering the establishment, located at 501 E 49th St., Thursday evening. The manager complied by offering her a drink, but this only seemed to enrage Thompson further.

According to the arrest report, Thompson struck the manager with a closed fist in the face. She then proceeded to throw items around the Taco Bell, disrupting the flow of business and causing a crowd to gather.

Thompson’s violent spree continued as she approached a nearby customer and punched her in the forehead, leaving a visible bruise. The chaos continued until law enforcement arrived at the scene and placed Thompson in handcuffs without further incident.

A witness inside the establishment, who saw the incident unfold, corroborated the events leading to Thompson’s arrest.

Thompson now faces charges of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, battery and disorderly conduct on the premises. She was transported to TGK for booking following her arrest.

