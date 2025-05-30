MIAMI (WSVN) - A 32-year-old woman is facing serious charges after police say she struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami and fled the scene while possibly under the influence of alcohol.

According to the arrest report, Ivana Gomez was driving a blue 2019 BMW westbound on Southwest 7th Street at a high rate of speed around 1:15 a.m., Friday, when she struck a pedestrian near Southwest 21st Avenue.

A City of Miami police officer witnessed the impact and attempted to stop Gomez, who continued driving until being forced to stop by traffic at Beacom Boulevard.

The officer approached the vehicle and noted a strong smell of alcohol on Gomez’s breath and observed that her eyes were bloodshot and watery, the report states.

According to the report, the front end of her vehicle showed heavy damage, and investigators noted a chunk of the victim’s hair embedded in the windshield, with additional hair found on the front passenger headrest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

During the investigation, Gomez allegedly refused to complete most field sobriety exercises and requested a lawyer.

At one point, she reportedly told officers, “It was just a homeless person that I hit and it is just an accident.”

Authorities obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which was conducted twice by Miami Fire Rescue.

Officers also reported fresh vomit inside the vehicle and noted that Gomez resisted entering the rescue truck for the blood draw, requiring officers to physically assist her, the report states.

She was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.