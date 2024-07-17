MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman was arrested on grand theft charges after allegedly stealing $32,400 worth of items from a man she met on Instagram.

According to police, 25-year-old Allyson Maza was picked up by the victim from Motel 6 in Dania Beach and taken to the victim’s hotel room in Miami Beach on May 31, 2023.

The victim fell asleep, and upon waking, found Maza had fled with a Rolex watch worth $18,000, a gold chain, a Louis Vuitton satchel, and a camera, according to the arrest report.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Maza leaving the premises with the stolen items.

The victim provided Maza’s information, leading to her identification and eventual arrest after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police said that Maza initially denied remembering the incident but was found wearing the stolen Rolex at the time of her arrest.

