Miami woman, 96, says home invader pushed her, yanked gold chain

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly Miami resident described the frightening moments a woman barged into her home, pushed her to the ground and yanked a gold chain off her neck before taking off.

Speaking with 7News through a translator on Friday, 96-year-old Delia said she’s thankful to be alive after she was strong-armed during the home invasion last month.

The victim said the woman seemed to be familiar with her home off Southwest 17th Avenue and 14th Street.

“She must have known the house,” said Delia, who asked not to show her face on camera.

The perpetrator didn’t say anything, Delia said, other than she was with a local medical clinic and that she had an appointment.

Once Delia unlocked the door, the mystery woman pushed her way in and went directly to the resident’s room searching for valuables.

When she couldn’t find anything, Delia said, the woman attacked her.

“She threw me to the floor and ripped off the chain,” she said.

The victim said the woman took the gold cross off her neck and left in what’s believed to be a maroon Honda CR-V.

Delia’s neighbors, Thales Espanhol and his father, heard her cries for help.

“It was so, like, slick,” said Espanhol. “She walked here, she walked back, boom. That’s it.”

Surveillance cameras captured the mystery crook arriving in the SUV, but police have been unable to identify her or the getaway driver.

“It really hits your heart when you see an old lady just living her life, and someone comes and does something like that. Just cruel stuff,” said Espanhol.

If you have any information on this home invasion or the robber’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.