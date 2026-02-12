MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami voters will be able to decide whether events will return to Miami Marine Stadium and who will run the venue after City of Miami commissioners voted to put the issue on the August primary ballot.

On Thursday, city commissioners handed the future of the historic venue to Miamians, putting it on the fast track to rising from the ruins.

“It’s such an iconic, iconic venue. It means Miami, it says Miami,” said Commissioner Damian Pardo. “Thank you all for co-sponsoring and supporting this.”

Voters will now decide whether a private company, Global Spectrum, should manage the nearly 7,000-seat stadium.

“We have an operator now being considered who has the experience. If we can stick to that and focus solely on that, we can bring it back to life,” said Hilary Candela, son of the late architect.

Once a cornerstone of entertainment in the Magic City, it lay in disrepair for decades. But recently, the city has been pursuing plans to renovate the stadium.

“We are advancing Miami Marine Stadium in a fiscally responsible way and with a great plan,” said Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins.

During the day’s meeting, South Floridians took to the podium to send a loud and clear message of support for the proposal.

“This precious jewel has been defaced and neglected, just another forgotten relic. But the city has a rare opportunity to correct an admitted mistake,” said an area resident.

“The Marine Stadium deserves and is ready for a second life,” said a second resident.

At one point, Candela, whose father was the lead architect back in 1963, also took the podium to tell commissioners that the stadium’s renovation is personal to him.

“I hope that my father’s award-winning design and his signature achievement be restored,” he said.

Others echoed a similar sentiment, saying the project means so much more than just another restoration.

“I’ve been involved in my career in many iconic venues. This is the last one on my bucket list. This is the one I want to see, which is closest to my heart, which is the Miami Marine Stadium,” said an area resident.

Critics who plan to vote “No” on the proposal say they take issue with the project’s cost, which is expected to cost the city $60 million, and that, under the deal, the private company will have complete management of the stadium for the next 40 years.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.